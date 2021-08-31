Licking Valley High School moving to remote learning due to increase of COVID cases

Photo by Dan Pearlman (WCMH)–Licking Valley High School has close to 200 students in quarnatine and 26 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Aug. 31, 2021

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases among the students, Licking Valley High School will be transitioning to remote learning for about two weeks.

According to a letter sent to parents from Licking Valley High School Principal Wes Weaver, 26 students had recently tested positive for COVID-19, with all showing symptoms. Nearly 200 students at the school are in quarantine with several experiencing symptoms.

The letter states that after consulting with the Licking County Health Department, the school will transition to remote learning starting Wednesday until Friday, Sept. 10. There is no school for students Tuesday, as teachers use that day to prepare for teaching remotely.

“We plan to re-evaluate our situation next week, after we get a clearer picture of numbers of new positive cases from the health department,” the letter reads.

Extracurricular activities will continue, according to Weaver.