LICKING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – First responders hope a scary weekend crash will remind people to slow down or move over when they see flashing lights. While on the scene of another crash around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, one of Licking Township Fire Company’s trucks was hit.

“There’s about a 30 to 60-second gap there in my memory where I don’t really remember but I just remember hearing a very loud explosion almost to the point where I thought maybe a house had exploded,” Lt. Andrew Batstra said.

Batstra was the firefighter still on scene when the truck was hit by a car. He had strategically placed it so it would make the scene safer for those who were still there from the initial crash. A trooper investigating that crash and Batstra were not hurt. Batstra said if it weren’t for the truck, the outcome would have likely been different.

“He was probably right in the line of that car, had the rescue not been there protecting us. Still, even with the rescue there, he came within feet of hitting the trooper,” Batstra said.

Dash camera and body camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) shows how close of a call it was. With the fire company now down a truck, more resources have been moved to the others and they’ll likely use mutual aid a bit more, according to Chief Mike Wilson.

“The truck did its job and a I’d rather replace this truck than be folding flags,” he said.

Wilson said the driver of the car was not seriously hurt. He’s been charged under Ohio’s move over slow down law, according to OSHP.

“Several units from this post have been struck by vehicles in recent years, some with serious and critical injuries, including one last year, one of our troopers almost lost a leg, so it does hit home, we really just need to buckle down on this move over slow down law,” said Sgt. Drew Untied with OSHP.