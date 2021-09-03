Licking Memorial Hospital revises visitor guidelines, offers COVID test kits

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking Memorial Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines in light of the influx of COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant. In addition to wearing masks and performing hand hygiene:

Patients are allowed one adult visitor at one time;

Children (K-12) are not permitted to visit;

Patients who test positive for COVID-19 may have one visitor at a time, with a total of two visitors per day;

Visitors of COVID-positive patients must show their card showing they’re fully vaccinated;

Clergy may visit patients at any time.

LMH makes some allowances:

Labor & Delivery patients may have two visitors at a time, plus a doula during labor. One designated support person may stay with the patient throughout the birth process;

Pediatric patients may have two visitors who must be a parent or guardian;

Children may visit the hospice unit if it’s a one-time visit with pre-approval from hospice;

LMH says only the main entrance and the Emergency Department will be open, and that visitors will be screened for COVID-19 before entering the building.

In addition to the new guidelines, LMH is offering free at-home COVID-19 testing kits. They’re available this Saturday and Sunday, plus Mondays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. at 131 McMillen Drive in Newark.

Learn more on the LMH website.