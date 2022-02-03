NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department, as well as other local agencies, are opening warming centers for anyone who is seeking a place to get out of the cold.

The Licking County Emergency Warming Center Agency announced the following locations would be serving as warming centers:

Date: Friday – February 4

SITE: The Disciple Factory 50 S 30th Street Newark

Hours: 5pm 2/4 till 9am 2/5

AM Transport to Salvation Army at 8am

Food provided by LMH Culinary Services

Transportation will be done in the loop from 6pm-8pm by Vertical 196.

The Disciple Factory will accept anyone at any time

Date: Saturday – February 5

SITE: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church- 592 W Main Street Newark

Hours: 5pm 2/5 till 9am 2/6

AM Transport to Salvation Army by Vertical 196

Food provided by LMH Culinary Services

Transportation will be done in the loop from 6pm-8pm by Vertical 196.

Date: Sunday – February 6

SITE: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church- 592 W Main Street Newark

Hours: 5pm 2/6 till 9am 2/7

AM Transport back to pick up points (no services available in the AM)

Food provided by LMH Culinary Services

Transportation will be done in the loop from 6pm-8pm by Vertical 196.

Date: Monday – February 7

SITE: The Disciple Factory 50 S 30th Street Newark

Hours: 5pm 2/7 till 9am 2/8

AM Transport to Vertical 196 at 8am

Food provided by LMH Culinary Services

Transportation will be done in the loop from 6pm-8pm by Vertical 196.

The Disciple Factory will accept anyone at any time