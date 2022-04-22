NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man was found guilty of fraud and slapped with a hefty fine after owning and operating a business while receiving disability benefits.

Thomas Tomson was sentenced to two years probation on April 11 after a jury found him guilty of two felony counts of workers’ compensation fraud for receiving income from his business Bulldog Services while earning permanent disability benefits, according to a news release from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

After Bulldog Services was sold and became Kirk’s Business, Tomson continued to work for the company, the release said.

Both Bulldog Services and Kirk’s Business provided the same services as T.H.E. Contracting, the company that Tomson listed as his employer of record on his BWC claims.

In addition to his probation sentence, a Licking County judge ordered Tomson to pay $100,000 restitution fine to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, the release said.