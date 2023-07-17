COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 27-year-old man from Newark was sentenced in federal court to 25 years in prison after being accused of sexually exploiting boys through social media.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office of the Southern District of Ohio, Matthew Reif was accused of sexual exploitation and solicitation of child pornography using Snapchat. He pleaded guilty to those charges in December.

Reif served a role for a local youth church group and allegedly victimized more than 50 teenage boys over a near two-year span. Court documents state Reif posed as a woman on Snapchat and would offer gifts and money to the boys in exchange for sexually explicit material or to engage in sex acts with him. Twelve victims indicated they sent photos to the account, per the attorney’s office. Documents add he would screen record content via Snapchat to save.

Additionally, he is accused of setting up hidden cameras in bathrooms during overnight stays of the church group and saved the photos and videos.