Licking County hospital opens COVID-19 Booster Clinic

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking Memorial Health Systems has opened the door to its COVID-19 Booster Clinic.

LMHS made the announcement Saturday. Booster shots will be available by appointment only at Doctors Park Building 5, located at 1272 West Main St. in Newark, and will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Following CDC guidelines, LCMHS will provide vaccines to the following people at least six months after two primary doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

  • 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings
  • 50 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions
  • 18 to 49 years with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks
  • 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting, based on their individual benefits and risk

An appointment is required. To schedule a booster shot in Licking County, visit LMHealth.org or call LMHS at 220-564-2579.

