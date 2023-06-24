NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire truck responding to a crash overnight Saturday on the highway was hit and sustained significant damage.
The Licking Township Fire Company reported that one of its rescue vehicles went out at 1:30 a.m. in response to a crash on Interstate 70 east at mile marker 137. At 2:10 a.m. while law enforcement officials remaining at the scene, the rescue vehicle was hit by a car. The fire truck was used to protect officers from traffic.
Photos of the damage the fire truck received can be seen below. No one was injured in either crash.