Licking County begins scheduling 3rd Pfizer dose to the immunocompromised

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department has begun scheduling a third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people with compromised immune systems.

A third dose of Moderna’s vaccine is not being offered by LCHD at this time, according to a release.

The following people are eligible to schedule an appointment with LCHD:

Individuals undergoing active treatment for cancer (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies).

Individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.

Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy).

Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The CDC has recommended a third dose at least 28 days following completion of the original vaccination cycle.

LCHD recommends patients talk to their doctors about their conditions to determine whether they should pursue a third dose.

Immunocompromised individuals are urged to visit the LCHD website for more information and to schedule an appointment.