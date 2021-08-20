Licking County begins scheduling 3rd Pfizer dose to the immunocompromised

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department has begun scheduling a third dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to people with compromised immune systems.
A third dose of Moderna’s vaccine is not being offered by LCHD at this time, according to a release.
The following people are eligible to schedule an appointment with LCHD:
- Individuals undergoing active treatment for cancer (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies).
- Individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
- Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy).
- Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
- Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
The CDC has recommended a third dose at least 28 days following completion of the original vaccination cycle.
LCHD recommends patients talk to their doctors about their conditions to determine whether they should pursue a third dose.
Immunocompromised individuals are urged to visit the LCHD website for more information and to schedule an appointment.