Licking County announces COVID-19 booster shot clinic

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department announced appointments are now open for a clinic Monday offering a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointment-only clinic is set for Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the health department at 675 Price Road in Newark.

The booster shot is currently available to people 65 and older who are at least six months removed from finishing the first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

The health department said more booster shot clinics will be scheduled in the future.

To register for the clinic, you will receive an email with further instructions.