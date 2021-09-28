Licking County announces COVID-19 booster shot clinic

Licking County
Posted: / Updated:

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department announced appointments are now open for a clinic Monday offering a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The appointment-only clinic is set for Oct. 4 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the health department at 675 Price Road in Newark.

The booster shot is currently available to people 65 and older who are at least six months removed from finishing the first round of the Pfizer vaccine.

The health department said more booster shot clinics will be scheduled in the future.

To register for the clinic, click here. Once registered, you will receive an email with further instructions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Booster shots coming from Columbus Public Health

The Rise Center grand opening

Ohio's coronavirus numbers, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021

NBC4 Midday Weather September 28, 2021

Giant Eagle to giant hole: Residents go to court over development plans

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Ohio State coach Ryan Day on Sept. 28, 2021

More Local News