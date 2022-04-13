LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 45-year-old Licking County man is dead after the sheriff’s office said he was shot after threatening his father with a machete.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening at approximately 6:28 p.m. on the 2400 block of Chestnut Hills Road.

According to the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find Joshua Valentine, of Homer, lying on the floor of the home’s garage with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he later died.

A second man, Randy Valentine, 66, of Newark, was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation shows Joshua Valentine became violent and threatened his father Randy Valentine with a machete, which resulted in Joshua Valentine being shot.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

The case will be forwarded to the Licking County Prosecutors Office for review and disposition by the grand jury, the sheriff’s office said.