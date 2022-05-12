GRANVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car in Licking County.

At approximately 6:07 p.m. Thursday, Jason T. Farmer, 43, of Lancaster, was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 661 in Granville Township near Cambria Mills when he hit a northbound Jeep Wrangler with a trailer attached, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As the Jeep attempted to turn left into a private drive, the 43-year-old motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle, the OSHP said.

Farmer, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, died after being taken to Mount Carmel East, according to the OSHP.

The crash remains under investigation, and the OSHP urged drivers to wear safety equipment while operating a motorcycle.