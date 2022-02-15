JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Johnstown Ohio Police Department warned of phishing Tuesday morning after a resident received a call and text.

The police wrote on its Facebook page that a Johnstown resident had a phishing event occur recently when he received a generated call from what appeared to be a Johnstown PD “officer.”

The resident spoke with the “officer” who quickly disconnected. The resident proceeded to call the police chief who determined they made no such outgoing call to this resident.

On another day, this same resident received a text from an unlisted number about a case from the Johnstown PD, something the police department says they do not do.