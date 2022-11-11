COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — All traffic on I-70 eastbound in Licking County is closed between State Routes 79 and 13 following a vehicle accident.

A car accident occurred overnight involving a semi-trailer carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup began around 6 a.m. and is expected to take a few hours.

Emergency Management is recommending drivers use Route 40 eastbound between Routes 79 and 13 as an alternative.