HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified man was found in a hydraulic machine at Samuel Packaging Systems Group in Heath and was later pronounced dead, per a spokesperson with the Heath Fire Department.

Thursday morning, fire officials arrived at Samuel Packaging on James Parkway and located a man in the machine while it was shut off. Rescuers removed the body and CPR was performed before a coroner was called to pronounce the man dead.

No further information is available at this time.