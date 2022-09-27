HEBRON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died Monday after his semi cab was hit by a vehicle whose driver failed to stop at a red light, police said.

Just after 1 p.m., Stephen Heffelfinger, 68, of Heath was killed in a crash while driving northbound in a semi cab along State Route 37 west of Hebron, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A 23-year-old man traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 in a Hyundai Veloster did not stop for a red light, leading to a series of crashes.

Running the red light caused a Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 74-year-old woman to crash into the 23-year-old’s Hyundai, troopers said. That pushed the Hyundai in front of Heffelfinger’s truck, sending Heffelfinger off the right side of the road.

Heffelfinger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The 23-year-old was also taken to Mount Carmel East hospital but is expected to recover.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.