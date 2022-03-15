GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A community staple in Licking County is figuring out its next steps after a devastating early morning fire Tuesday destroyed several buildings at Timbuk Farms in Granville.

In Granville, just about everyone has been to Timbuk Farms or, at the very least, had heard about the farm. Some even had special memories there and hope their families will be able to make more.

While the fire destroyed buildings at the farm, it can’t take away countless memories central Ohioans have at the beloved nursery and Christmas tree farm.

“It’s really a tragedy because they’re such an important part of the community,” said resident Shana Byrd.

Byrd remembers her family getting their Christmas tree at Timbuk Farms.

“We went there ourselves and you get to take like a saw and cut them down yourselves and it went like flying down on all of us and it was so much fun,” said Vivia Lewis, Byrd’s daughter. “We got like a really big one and it was a lot of fun. We loved it.”

Fire investigators said an office building, processing center, and shipping area were all involved in the fire, which started around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Debbie Fielder heard sirens going toward the farm.

“It’s just, like, a staple of Granville,” Fielder said. “It wouldn’t be the same without Timbuk Farms. It just would not. Just a good place, good people. You want to see them survive.”

Every summer, Fielder said she gets her flowers at Timbuk, which has been in business since the 1950s. The owner said they plan to rebuild and come back from this. As long as they do, residents said there will be more good memories.

“It’s really a shame, but I can tell you Granville loves Timbuk, so they’ll be back, I’m sure,” Byrd said. “Rebuild stronger and better than before, so, yeah, the community will support them, I’m sure.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.