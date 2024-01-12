COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been honored for the actions he took at the scene of a tragic crash involving a charter bus full of high school students from Tuscarawas Valley.

Trooper Shawn Grim happened to be in the area helping with a different incident when he saw the smoke from the crash on Interstate 70 near Etna. He rushed to the scene. It was unlike anything he’d seen in his 20-year career, but that did not slow him down. He said he immediately followed what he’s learned through training.

“We train for the worst but this is something I would never have thought to roll up on in my time,” Grim said.

A semi crashed into an SUV and the charter bus, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Grim was one of the first first responders to arrive.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I started to put things together, “Grim said. “It’s hard to process because it’s something I’ve never seen before.”

His actions were captured on his body worn camera. He went on the burning bus, checked to see if anyone was still on it and tried to put out the fire. Before that, he helped pry a door off another vehicle involved to help get the driver out. Highway Patrol leaders say Grim’s actions saved that driver’s life.

“It means an immense thing. My dad, I almost lost my father. This was truly a miraculous occasion, and Shawn’s actions as you see here being rewarded were fantastic,” said Deputy Jeremy Wolverton with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office, whose father was the driver of that vehicle.

Grim was awarded Thursday a superintendent’s citation of merit. He said it’s an honor but also wanted to credit non-first responders who got out of their cars and jumped into action before he was there.

“It’s all about reaction and training and it just sort of kicks in and like I mentioned before, it became a blur. I’m just glad to have helped,” Grim said.

Grim said his heart goes out to all who have been affected by the crash. Six lives were lost. The NTSB is still investigating.