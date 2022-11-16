Previous reports on the fire at the Buxton Inn can be seen in the video player above.

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A fire that caused a temporary shutdown of the Buxton Inn in Granville was deemed accidental.

According to Granville Fire Chief Casey Curtis, the fire that severely damaged the restaurant of the historic hotel has been ruled accidental, although Curtis also said the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Firefighters successfully put out a kitchen fire that damaged The Historic Buxton Inn (Courtesy/submitted photo)

On Oct. 25 firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 8:30 a.m. and was successful in extinguishing the blaze by 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which was ruined, according to owner Bob Schilling. However, the fire did not extend into the hotel, where two guests had spent the night.

The damage to the kitchen was so extensive that it remains unknown when it will be operational, however manager Jennifer Valenzuela said she hopes the hotel itself will reopen by Thanksgiving.