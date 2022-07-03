ALEXANDRIA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Independence Day celebrations continue across central Ohio. Some taking to the water, some watching those fireworks, and others, enjoying our region’s agricultural offerings.

Over the weekend, the Patch on 37, which is part of the Lynd Fruit Farm family, opened to let customers pick raspberries. Both black and red berries are ready for harvest one pint at a time.

For $5 families across the area flocked to the fields Sunday. Alex Patton, whose family owns the farms, is glad for the new opportunity.

“At our last location we only had two acres, at this location we have 10,” said Patton. we were never able to push it so we kinda kept it a secret, but now that we have plenty of berries, we’re letting people know we’re out here.”

For Gabby Jenkins and her mom, the sunshine and clear skies mean raspberry goodies on the way.

“Woke up this morning to come down here and pick some raspberries and make some jam,” said Jenkins.

There is an art to picking the berries too.

“Try to look for anything that is a deep red and if it doesn’t fall off, don’t pick it, it isn’t ready,” said Jenkins.

The Patch on 37 is open Monday, July 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s located at 3131 Johnstown-Alexandria Rd, Alexandria, OH 43001.