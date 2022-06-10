NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — An Etna man is facing a murder charge after deputies said he admitted to shooting his nephew.

Dorrian Brown, 53, was charged Thursday, according to documents filed with Licking County Common Pleas Court.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent Wednesday to a house on Gala Avenue in Etna. They found the body of Delmar Berry in the dining room and five shell casings. Berry had been shot in the chest multiple times.

Deputies said that Brown, who was still at the house, admitted to the shooting. They also said they learned that Brown was not allowed to have firearms because of a previous felony.

Also present at the house were three others, including at least two family members.