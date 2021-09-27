Chief of fire department in Licking County dies after contracting COVID-19

MARY ANN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – Mary Ann Township Fire Department announced Monday that its fire chief died after contracting COVID-19.

In a post to its Facebook page, the department, located in Licking County, said Fire Chief Randy Miner is believed to have contracted the virus while on duty.

Miner served with the department for many years and worked his way up to the position of chief, and was also the department’s first full-time employee.

“Randy will be remembered for his quiet, but caring demeanor around the firehouse,” the department posted, adding the family is requesting privacy at this time.

Details on arrangements will be released when they become available.

