GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A historic hotel in Granville will welcome overnight and bar guests Saturday for the first time in more than five months.

The Buxton Inn has been closed for renovations since Oct. 25 after a fire destroyed its kitchen and caused damage throughout the rest of the more than 200-year-old inn and tavern. That included broken doors, water damage in the wine cellar, gas leaks, and smoke and soot damage, according to General Manager Jennifer Valenzuela.

“It is extremely important to us that whatever we do adds to the longevity of the Buxton,” Valenzuela said in an email. “All of this takes time and we want to get it right.”

The inside of one of the recently renovated guest rooms and bathrooms. (Courtesy Photo/Jennifer Valenzuela)

Rather than one big challenge, the fall blaze created many issues for the Buxton, she said.

On the morning of the fire, which was later determined to be an accident that stemmed from an electrical issue, the Granville Fire Department responded and extinguished it in less than two hours. Owner Bob Schilling told NBC4 then that two guests were in the hotel, but no one was in the kitchen where it started and was contained.

Since the resulting monthslong closure, the inn renovated several of its guest rooms and 14 of the rooms’ bathrooms, added new furniture to them and the restaurant, and redid walls throughout.

But the kitchen will eventually get the largest facelift. While planning and permitting processes are finished, it is a ways from its own reopening date, Valenzuela said. She estimated the rebuild will take between four and six months.

The restaurant remains closed for now, but starting Saturday, the bar at The Tavern will also be serving drinks to hotel and general guests.

“Although the Tavern is only able to serve drinks, we think guests and locals will enjoy coming back,” Valenzuela said.

The Tavern will open at 3 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.