HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, has opened a second location in central Ohio.

The quick-service restaurant is now welcoming guests at S. 30th St. in Heath after holding an opening ceremony with Mayor Mark Johns late last month. The location marks the chain’s second central restaurant after the first opened in Hilliard earlier this year.

Bojangles’ expansion into Columbus is part of a recent deal with franchise owner Jeff Rigsby, who is opening around 45 locations throughout the next seven years. The chain said restaurants will be developed in Rigsby’s core markets, including Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, along with Columbus, which is slated for 15 locations.

“Jeff has been a valued partner of the Bojangles brand for over 20 years, and we could not be more thrilled to extend this business relationship to 45 new locations, including expansion into a new market for our brand,” said Jose Costa, Bojangles chief development officer, at the time of the announcement in 2021.

