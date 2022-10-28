GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A restaurant and hotel devastated by a fire earlier this week plans to reopen for hotel guests by Thanksgiving.

After a fire started in the kitchen of Buxton Inn Tuesday morning, manager Jennifer Valenzuela said the business hopes to open the hotel side of the building within the next month. She said there’s still no telling when the kitchen might be operable — adding that rebuilding and redesign will take time.

The Granville Fire Department responded to the fire, which began around 8:30 a.m., and were able to extinguish it in less than two hours. Owner Bob Schilling said it began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss.

Two guests were in the hotel Monday night, but Schilling said no one was in the kitchen when the fire started and it was contained to that area.

Valenzuela said Buxton Inn is starting a newsletter that patrons can subscribe to on its website that will outline a reopening schedule.

“The support of our community is what has kept the Buxton’s doors open for nearly 220 years and it is what will continue to do so,” a statement on Buxton Inn’s website reads.

The fire and its cause remain under investigation.

Caleb Michael contributed to this report.