LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office sent thanks to a 7-year-old boy who helped them solve an auto theft ring.

Courtesy of Licking County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that 7-year-old Greyson from Reynoldsburg was playing outside on Tuesday and found 24 stolen car keys that belonged to several different car lots.

Greyson and his grandparents turned the keys over to the Sheriff’s Office.

He received a plaque from the Sheriff’s Office for his help in solving the auto theft ring.