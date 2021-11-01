LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Licking County.

According to the OSHP, around 4:15 a.m., Monday, a 2013 Lincoln MKZ being driven by a 17-year-old male was traveling southbound on Mink Street in Jersey Township, when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck two trees and caught fire.

A passenger in the Lincoln, Ashleigh Church, 19, of Reynoldsburg, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old male was pulled by the vehicle by a passerby who rendered aid, before the teen was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Troopers continue to investigate, but say Church was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, and alcohol impairment is considered a factor.