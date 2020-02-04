Licking County township extends fire, EMS coverage while future remains unknown

NORTHERN UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents of Northern Union Township in Licking County will receive fire and EMS service from Granville Township until March 6, but no one is sure what will happen after that.

The contract was set to expire Feb. 6.

It would have stopped Granville Township from assisting Union Township with its fire and EMS runs which would slow response times to homes in the north part of the township.

However, on Monday, both townships agreed to extend the contract until March 6, which has some residents worried about what’s next if a longterm agreement isn’t reached soon.

“Our board has a responsibility to our residents to do what’s the right thing to protect us for fire and EMS,” said resident Leslee Herro.

Herro lives in Union Township and said she’s concerned that if Granville Township doesn’t accept the conditions of a long-term deal, their fire and EMS runs could affect lives.

“If Granville does not accept this, now what do we do?” Herro asked. “We’re back in the mess again on March 8.”

“The only goal we have is to provide service, the best service available to all of the residents,” said Refugee-Canyon Joint Fire District Chief Clifford Mason.

Mason said this extension gives the Union Township board of trustees more time to negotiate with Granville.

Both sides need to settle on how much Union Township should pay, discussions which are already happening.

“I’m ultimately confident to think that this board and Granville Township will be able to reach a much longer-term agreement,” Mason said.