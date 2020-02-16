Licking County state troopers arrest two habitual OVI offenders on Saturday

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — According to State Troopers, they arrested two habitual OVI offenders over the weekend in Licking County. One of the drivers caused damage to multiple parked cars.

The police report states, the first OVI offender was arrested on Saturday around 9 p.m.

Mark T. Gliva was traveling on State Route 37 in Liberty Township when he failed to make a right turn hitting a car.



According to officials, when the car was stuck it was forced backward resulting in another vehicle being damaged.

Gliva has four prior OVI convictions dating back to 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2009.

According to police the second OVI offender, George W. Harrison III was arrested while traveling on Church Street in the City of Newark around 2 a.m., on Saturday.

Police say Harrison III failed to use his turn signal. He has five prior convictions and a prior felony OVI.

According to police, he was also driving with a suspended license.