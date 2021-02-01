Licking County Sheriff’s Office K9 dies after escaping handler

(Photo courtesy Licking County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A K9 with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office was killed when it was apparently struck by a vehicle after escaping its handler. 

According to LCSO, at about 8:05 a.m., Monday, K9 Apollo escaped his handler, who was trying to secure the dog at his residence following an overnight tour of duty.  

With the help of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Apollo was found injured around 9:45 a.m, after apparently being struck by a vehicle near the 7200 block of Havens Corner Road.

Apollo, who had served six years with the LCSO, was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital where he died from his injuries.  

Deputies say the incident remains under investigation. 

