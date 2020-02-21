Licking County Sheriff’s Deputy charged with DUI

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County Sheriff’s Deputy has been charged with DUI this week.

According to Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp, Deputy Barth Waldeck, 62, was charged Feb. 18 based on an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

According to OSHP, Waldeck was stopped at approximately 11:05 p.m. Tuesday on Country Road 668 near Township Road 289 in Hopewell Township.

Waldeck allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer, according to the OSHP summons issued to Waldeck.

Waldeck was immediately placed on administrative leave. The sheriff’s office has begun an internal investigation into the incident.

Waldeck has been a member of the Licking County Sheriff’s Office for 14 years and was serving in the Licking County Jobs and Family Services office at the time he was placed on leave.

OSHP is handling the criminal investigation.

Waldeck is ordered to appear in the Newark Licking County Municipal Court on Wednesday.