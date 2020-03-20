S.R. 79 closed after high water washes away roadway

NBC4 WCMH-TV
by: NBC4 staff
LICKING COUNTY (WCMH) — S.R. 79 closed in Licking County after water washes away a portion of the road according to city officials.
ODOT says they’re assisting the City of Health with this road closure.
This is the current situation in SR 79 in Licking County. ODOT is assisting the City of Heath with this road closure. Road is closed north of James Parkway. pic.twitter.com/e6a9wy4Ejz— ODOT EastCentralOhio (@ODOT_EastCenOH) March 20, 2020
