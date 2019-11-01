Licking County remembers POWs

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) -They didn’t return home from war and now Licking County is making sure they’re never forgotten.

Thirty-five missing prisoners of war were honored in a ceremony at the Licking County Library Friday.

The event comes after Licking County and 14 cities in the county received designations as POW-MIA

There was a short ceremony that highlighted those men still missing from Licking County.

Count commissioners and mayors who supported the project each received proclamations and signs.

Organizers said the POWs must never be forgotten.

Doug Stout, the veterans’ project coordinator at the county library, helped organize the event.

“As a county, we forgot them,” he said. “I think, probably, other counties forgot theirs, too. Thirty-five lives were lost and their bodies were never reclaimed and we forgot them.”

Timothy Ghiloni’s uncle, his father’s twin brother, never returned home from the war in 1942. He said not a day went by that his father didn’t think about his twin.

“They gave the ultimate sacrifice. What else can you give than your life for your country? I think too often today — myself included — we don’t appreciate that enough,” said Ghiloni.

Licking County is the first county in Ohio to receive this recognition.