Licking County opens vaccine registration hotline

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department has announced a registration hotline that residents can call to request a coronavirus vaccine appointment.  

People wanting to request the vaccine can call 740-670-0949 between 9 am and 3 pm, Monday through Friday, to set up an appointment.

The LCHD says it will only schedule people 80 years and older at this time, and due to the limited supply, vaccinations will only be provided to those with appointments. 

LCHD says it will administer vaccines as supply allows, to the first eligible tier of individuals age 80+ at a remote clinic location, Thursday, January 21. The clinic is a drive-though format allowing individuals to remain in their vehicle while receiving their vaccine.

Anyone with questions can find more information at Lickingcohealth.org.

