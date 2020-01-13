Licking County health officials reminding residents to test homes for radon

LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Licking County Health Department is reminding residents to get free radon testing kits for their homes.

According to the Health Department, Licking County historically has the highest radon levels in Ohio.

Tests performed by Licking County homeowners indicated nearly three out of four homes have radon levels above the recommended action level.

To request a free radon testing kit from the Licking County Health Department through ODH’s Radon Program, go to lickingcohealth.org or call 740-349-6496.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas produced by the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water. It cannot be detected by sight, smell or taste.

Because radon is a gas, it can easily drift upward through the ground to the Earth’s surface – and could enter the lowest level of a building.

Exposure to high levels of radon can cause lung cancer.