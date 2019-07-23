Licking County man dies after collapsing during Run to the Moon race

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man died Saturday after he collapsed during the Run to the Moon race.

47-year-old Corby Hall, of Hebron, collapsed during the race with his daughter at his side, organizers of the event said in a Facebook post.

The Allen County Coroners Office says Hall collapsed while running, and nearby runners stopped to help him. EMS arrived quickly and took Hall to St. Rita’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The event shared this post on Facebook after his passing:

The Allen County Coroners Office says an autopsy will be performed to determine Hall’s cause of death.

The Run to the Moon 5K, 10K, and 1 Mile Fun Run celebrated the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon.