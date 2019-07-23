Licking County man accused of injuring two-month-old child

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A father has been charged with abusing his two-month-old infant, the Licking County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Metoxen, 34, was arrested and charged with felony assault and endangering a child after being called to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to investigate a child abuse case that required immediate attention.

According to the sheriff’s office, Metoxen confessed to becoming frustrated when the child began crying and causing the injuries. The incident occurred in Alexandria, St. Albans Township.

The infant was admitted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a brain injury.

The sheriff’s office was accompanied by Licking County Job and Family Services when responding to the call.

