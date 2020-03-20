1  of  2
Licking County hit hard by flooding, some Heath residents told to evacuate Flooding closes several roadways in Central Ohio
Local News
HEATH, Ohio (WCMH)– People who live along the bank of the South Fork of the Licking River in Heath are being told by the city to evacuate.

…all persons in Heath who are in the area along the bank of the South Fork of the Licking River are advised to evacuate their homes or properties at this time.

City of Heath, Ohio – Government

Officials tell NBC4’s Danielle Grossman a Heath police officer had to be rescued by the Licking County Rescue Team. They say the officer was trying to rescue someone on a boat, but didn’t know if he fell out or if the boat tipped but somehow he landed in the river and he’s clung to a tree until he was rescued.

According to the Licking County Fire Department his boat sank, and he was swept away by flood waters. He will be evaluated by EMS, but they say he’s just tired and wet.

Water rescues underway in Heath, Ohio. Photos: Danielle Grossman

Licking County’s flash flood watch upgraded to a flash flood warning as nearly two inches of rain fell in a short period of time after midnight Friday morning.

READ MORE: S.R. 79 closed after high water washes away roadway

Several roads are underwater or completely washed away causing emergency evacuations for residents. The city of Heath says emergency personnel are rescuing the trapped and busing them to the Indian Mound Mall to shelter.

Licking County Emergency Management is warning residents to be on the lookout for high water over the next 12 hours and do not drive through water on the roads, because rivers will continue to rise in that time frame, they say.

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Liz McGiffin said according to hourly data from the Newark-Heath Airport, the rain fell at a half inch per hour with 20 mph+ sustained winds in the surrounding areas. A 51 mph gust of wind was also measured at the airport.

