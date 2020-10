LICKING COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office says Sausha Rauch, 17, has been missing since about midnight Tuesday morning from Newton Township.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Rauch’s whereabouts to call the Licking County Regional Communication Center at 740-670-5555, option #1.