Licking Co. man to serve up to 4 1/2 years for injuring two-month old

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man charged with injuring a two-month-old infant in July of this year has pleaded guilty and could spend the next four and a half years in prison.

Joshua Metoxen pled guilty Tuesday and was sentenced to between three and four and one-half years in prison.

Metoxen was arrested and charged in late July after Licking County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to investigate a child abuse case that required immediate attention.

According to the sheriff’s office, Metoxen confessed to becoming frustrated when the child began crying and causing the injuries. The incident occurred in Alexandria, St. Albans Township.

The infant was admitted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a brain injury.

Metoxen will receive a time-served credit of 128 days.

