Licking Co. mall kicks off food donation drive

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) – Crisis has put a strain on local food pantries in central Ohio.

The need is higher than before as the pandemic has families, individuals and the homeless struggle to find their next meal.​

Indian Mound Mall kicked off its food donation drive in Heath Monday to help those who depend on those pantries.​

Scott Hayes, the founder of Vertical 196, said volunteers have been busy.

“There are dozens of us, teams of volunteers. Sixteen driving teams that deliver it right to the people’s houses,” said Hayes. “There’s a lot behind the scenes that help us make up the bags. Those numbers are increasing. The lunches we are providing so it’s hard to keep up for us. With our budget. Over 600 lunches daily.”

Management at Indian Mound Mall are collecting lunch products to give to Vertical 196.

Organizers are accepting donations Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last day to donate being May 29.