Licking Co. Crime Stoppers offers reward in restaurant theft

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a recent restaurant theft in Newark.

According to Newark Police, during the early morning hours of July 22, a man broke into the Jimmy John’s restaurant on the 1500 block of West Church Street and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a blue Reebok t-shirt and blue jeans at the time of the crime. He has a small tattoo above the thumb on his left hand.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.

If you have information on any other serious crimes, please call Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.

Licking County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization created in 1994, to help solve the kidnapping and assault of a five-year-old girl. Reward money comes from private individuals, businesses, and foundations that see Crime Stoppers as an integral tool in the community’s fight against crime. Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Licking County Crime Stoppers, Inc., P.O. Box 304, Newark, OH 43058-0304. Licking County

Crime Stoppers posts the information it receives from law enforcement agencies and makes no representation regarding the accuracy of the information. Licking County Crime Stoppers is not responsible for any error or omission relating to this information. The posting of this information is in fulfillment of the purposes of the non-profit organization to help solve crimes in Licking County.