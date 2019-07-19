Libraries, other Columbus entities opening doors to cool off residents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Libraries are welcoming people seeking relief from the heat around central Ohio.

Whetstone Library and several other libraries in Columbus closed at 6 Friday, but the main library down on Grant Avenue will stay open until 9 p.m.

This will allow people who need to escape the heat to stay inside in an air-conditioned building where it’s much cooler.

Friday was a day the sun and extreme heat had streets steaming, making the temperature feel more like 100 degrees instead of the forecasted 90 degrees.

“It was better at the beginning, but then it really quickly heated up and it was like we could feel heat coming off the court,” said Jenna Mar of Columbus.

While some try to enjoy the heat, others sought the comfort of the air conditioning at Columbus Metropolitan Libraries.

Some people took full advantage of it.

“Just mainly getting the kids out of the house because they wanted to go outside, but it is a little hot already,” said Columbus resident Terri Smith. “So, we came to the library to give them a little something to do.”

“We were going to go to the playground but it’s too hot,” said Sara Morgan, of Columbus.

Morgan said she needed something for her daughter to do, but going outside was out of the question.

“Kids still want to play in the heat though,” she said. “I don’t know, I think they’re immune to the heat or something.”

While at the library, Morgan didn’t have to worry about heat-related emergencies, and it allowed her daughter to have fun… but what about tomorrow?

“Tomorrow if we do anything, it will be in the morning before it gets scorching,” she said. “So, probably the library again, yeah.”

Also, over the weekend, the city’s park and recreation department will have five recreation centers open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to give people another place to go and escape the heat.