Liberty Township rolls back fire levy, removes $3M from budget for fire, EMS

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A Liberty Township trustee is drawing fire for her continued efforts to cut back on money earmarked for Fire and Emergency Services within the township.

Only about four or five residents attended a special meeting at 1 o’clock Friday afternoon where two of three trustees, led by Melanie Leneghan, rolled back the 2017 Fire Levy that was overwhelmingly approved by 75 percent of the voters two years ago.

The reversal takes away about $3 million from the budget for the township’s fire and EMS departments.

Residents are concerned that with 90% of the budget representing staffing, the rollback will force the fire chief to make staffing cuts and they’re worried about the effect that will have on their safety.

Leneghan said reversing the voter’s decision on the levy is the right thing to do.

“Best thing to do is to roll it back instead of growing and growing and growing a surplus because in government when you have a surplus it tends to get wasted,” said Leneghan.

Trustee Shyra Eichorn, who is against the rollback, said it’s a bad decision.

“There has been a manufactured surplus, as they like to call it, and it really doesn’t exist because we need to take that money and put it back into our Fire Department to keep up with the growth that we are having,” Eichorn said.