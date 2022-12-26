LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based taco joint known for unique takes on Southwestern dishes has opened a fourth location in central Ohio.

Yabo’s Tacos 2,500-square-foot location in Lewis Center at 5915 Evans Farm Blvd. is open, featuring a wraparound bar and a 500 square-foot patio. Yabo’s has additional locations in Westerville, Hilliard and Powell.

“We offer traditional, as well as nontraditional tacos that patrons really love,” said Scott Boles, founder and owner of Yabo’s. “This new location will really go back to the basics of what people like about us. They want innovative meal options that integrate a variety of cuisines.”

Favorites on the menu include the Korean Taco with grilled bulgogi, marinated beef, kimchi and sriracha mayonnaise, along with the Street Corn Shrimp Taco with Pico de Gallo, corn kernels, queso blanco and sriracha mayonnaise.

The Nashville Hot Chicken Taco is also a standout, topped with a dill pickle and cabbage slaw. A number of distinct desserts and cocktails round out the menu, including Oreo churros, strawberry cheesecake empanadas and pomegranate, prickly pear and raspberry margaritas.

Find a local Yabo’s and learn more about the menu here.