HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — The baby formula shortage is causing parents around the country to scramble, but an alternative option is available for central Ohio families.

Nature’s One manufactures entirely organic baby formula in Heath, with its headquarters located in Lewis Center. All of the company’s products — from formula to diapers– are sold at major grocery stores in the central Ohio area.

Founder and CEO Jay Highman said Nature’s One is a smaller company than some of the well-known formula manufacturers like Abbott, but now, its lower-profile status is working to its advantage.

“We are trying to supply as much as we possibly can,” Highman said.

In recent weeks, Highman said the company’s sales have skyrocketed by about 200% as families across the country struggle to stock up on formula.

“Parents just don’t know about us, and I think something like this is helping people understand that there are better alternatives in the market like ‘Baby’s Only’ organic formulas,” Highman said.

Unlike Abbott and companies who are experiencing shortages in formula manufacturing, Highman said Nature’s One is ramping up production and increasing employees’ shifts to keep up with the demand.

He said a big reason why Nature’s One hasn’t taken a hit like other companies is due to its size and the ingredients used to make its formula.

“It’s organically raised, there are no insecticides, pesticides in the cow foods on the proteins on the fields or any of the ingredients don’t see those kinds of chemicals,” Highman said.

The environment in which Nature’s One makes the formula is completely controlled, from the sanitization process to testing the quality of ingredients.

Once that is done, the formula goes through a multi-step process to create the formula where it’s exposed to high temperatures and wind speeds to ensure the purity of the product. Then it is packed to be put on the shelves.

“A baby can’t miss a feeding,” Highman said. “It’s not like we can say we will have this all for you tomorrow or next week – it needs to be solved yesterday. So we are doing anything we can to come to market with our product.”

Highman said the company typically creates about 15 million pounds of baby formula a year.

He encouraged parents in need of formula to contact a healthcare provider before switching to a new product.