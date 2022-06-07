LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A body has been recovered at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach for reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard at approximately 6:15 p.m.

ODNR confirmed at 9:50 p.m. that a body had been recovered.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Identification will be determined by the Delaware County coroner.

ODNR reminds watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories. Visit watercraft.ohiodnr.gov/lifejackets to learn more.