LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Olentangy Schools has named its new superintendent that has been recommended by the board of education.

Todd Meyer is poised to become the next superintendent of Olentangy Schools, pending approval from the board on Monday. He will replace recently retired superintendent Mark Raiff. Meyer will come into the role after serving as the school district’s chief operations officer where he oversaw multiple departments. In 2007, he came to the district as the principal of Olentangy Orange High School.

Before coming to Olentangy, Meyer worked in multiple roles for the Westerville school district and received his master’s degree from the University of Akron.

“Mr. Meyer’s depth and breadth of experience coupled with his passion for Olentangy were significant factors, and he has clearly demonstrated that he is ready to lead Olentangy,” said board president Kevin O’Brien in a release. “I am confident that he will foster continuity of the District’s already impressive academic track record while also introducing fresh ideas.”

Meyer was part of the district leadership team appointed by former superintendent Raiff. Raiff came into the role in 2015 and served for eight years before his retirement was announced in January.

The Saturday announcement of the intention to hire Meyer comes one day after a political action group filed a lawsuit against the school district. On Friday, a national conservative organization called Parents Defending Education (PDE) filed a lawsuit for anti-harassment policies protecting LGBTQ+ students. A spokesperson for Olentangy schools told NBC4 the district has not yet been served the suit and is unable to comment.