LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The superintendent of Olentangy Local Schools District is retiring after 20 years with the district.

The board of education will accept the “retirement resignation” of Superintendent Mark T. Raiff at its Thursday board meeting, according to a statement released by the district.

Raiff started at the district as an assistant principal at Olentangy High School. He later became principal of Liberty High School, the district’s chief academic officer, and has been superintendent for the last eight years.

The board is set to discuss the search for Raiff’s replacement at the Thursday meeting.

Raiff started his teaching career in northeast Ohio before moving to central Ohio, where he worked in principal positions for Bexley High School, Westerville South, and Westerville Central High School before moving to Olentangy.

“Although we approached Mr. Raiff several times to extend his Superintendent contract, we understand and respect his decision to retire at the end of this school year and wish him the best,” Board President Kevin O’Brien said in the statement.

The district said Raiff plans to retire to North Carolina with his wife and spend time with their four children and three grandchildren.