LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Olentangy Schools is set to open its newest middle school, the district’s sixth, later this weekend.

The public will be able to get its first look at Olentangy Berlin Middle School on Sunday, Aug. 13, starting at 1 p.m.

Construction of the new $46 million school was paid for through a bond issue district voters approved in the spring of 2020. In addition to Olentangy Berlin, the bond issue also funded the construction of Shale Meadows Elementary School, which opened in 2021, as well as paying for the construction of the district’s 17th elementary school, which is set to open in 2024.

The new 156,700-square-foot building is built on 45 acres of land the district purchased from the Katter family. Olentangy Berlin is located at 2500 Piatt Road in Berlin Township, Delaware County, next to Berlin High School.

Sunday’s preview event will feature a ribbon cutting and tours of the building, food trucks, and activities for students and families. The first day of school for the district is Aug. 17.